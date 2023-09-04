The ex-Newport, Wales and British and Irish Lions outside half died on Sunday, September 3, age 81.

Mr. Watkins also played for Wales and Great Britain in the Rugby League. Players from both the 15-a side and 13-a side games have been fulsome in praise for the man from Blaina.

Mr Davies has led the tributes this morning as he was full of praise for the legend. He said: “He represented the potential and possibilities of the game for all delicate and subtle rugby players.

Second Row: Gerald Davies (fourth left) sits next to former teammate David Watkins (standing) (Image: Welsh Rugby Union)

“He could run at speed, sidestep and avoid all those much bigger players who may have wished him hard.”

In the 1967 Five Nations Championship, Watkins made a comeback by winning the last three out of his 21 caps.

He gained global recognition for his performance on the 1966 British and Irish Lions tour to Australia and New Zealand where he played as an outside half.

He appeared in all six tests and even led the team in two tests against the All Blacks. However, he was later replaced by Barry John for games against Australia and Scotland.

Wales rugby league captain David Watkins in training with his team-mates. Picture: PA (Image: PA)

The Lions had previously beaten the Wallabies twice six months earlier, including a 31-0 mauling in Brisbane with Watkins pulling the strings in Sydney.

But it was the first defeat to the Wallabies that both John and Davies made their senior Wales Debuts.

Watkins was then recalled to lead the side against Ireland, France and England before joining Salford RLFC in October 1967 for a free of £15,000.

Mr Davies added: “Nobody was quite sure if David had the right frame to play rugby league because there was always more bodily contact up North.

David Watkins stand in the old trophy room at Newport RFC. Picture: Welsh Rugby Union (Image: Welsh Rugby Union)

“But he coped superbly with everything that was thrown at him. He was much cleverer on the field than most people thought.

“He always had the touches, speed, footwork and imagination to play the game he wanted.”

Mr Davies remembers David as the master of sevens rugby and sends his condolences to his family.

“He was the master at playing sevens rugby and when the fans knew David Watkins was playing, they all wanted to turn up and watch him.

“It is very sad that the game has lost him and my thoughts at this time, along with everyone connected to Welsh rugby, are with his family and friends.”