Companies in Wales reported higher confidence in their own business prospects month-on-month, up two points at 44 per cent. When taken alongside their optimism in the economy, up 14 points to 27 per cent, this gives a headline confidence reading of 36 per cent.

Welsh businesses identified their top target areas for growth in the next six months as investing in their teams (55 per cent), evolving their offer (31 per cent), and diversifying into new markets (31 per cent).

The Business Barometer, which surveys 1,200 businesses monthly, provides early signals about UK economic trends both regionally and nationwide.

A net balance of 44 per cent of businesses in the region expect to increase staff levels over the next year, up six points on last month.

Overall UK business confidence increased to its highest level since February last year, jumping 10 points to 41 per cent in August. All 11 regions and nations reported a positive business confidence reading in August, with nine regions and nations reporting a higher confidence reading month-on-month.

Optimism in the UK economy also increased in August by 16 points to 37 per cent, and the number of businesses expecting an increase in their trading prospects rose by three points to 46 per cent.

Businesses in London reported the highest levels of business confidence at 52 per cent (up 20 points month-on-month), its strongest reading in 14 months.

Firms in the South East reported the second highest reading at 47 per cent (up 17 points month-on-month), followed by those in the South West at 46 per cent (up 12 points month on month).

The construction, retail and service sectors all saw a rise in business confidence in August.

Services gained 12 points to reach a 22-month high of 42 per cent, while retail firms were up nine points to 44 per cent, an 18-month high.

Construction firms’ confidence also increased by 11 points to a four-month high of 42 per cent. In contrast, manufacturing confidence fell for a second consecutive month with a four-point decline to 30 per cent, taking it to the lowest level since April 2023.

Dave Atkinson, regional director for Wales at Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, said: “It’s fantastic to see Welsh business confidence rise to such high levels. It’s clear that the country’s firms are looking forward with optimism and busy identifying new opportunities for growth.

“Welsh firms seeking avenues for expansion should review how they’re managing their working capital. Optimising factors such as supplier and customer payment times and stock levels are both steps firms can take now to help ensure they have the cash they need, when they need it, to make the most of future opportunities.

“Whatever their business goals are, we will remain by the side of Welsh firms to help them achieve their ambitions.”

Hann-Ju Ho, senior economist Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, said: “The bounce in economic optimism this month is the standout point.

"Our analysis shows that businesses felt relief that interest rates may be reaching their peak, alongside hopes that measures to tackle inflation are having an impact. With trading prospects remaining stable, and hiring and wage intentions also rising, the macro environment for small businesses and those outside the manufacturing sector is more upbeat.

“From the data, large firms and manufacturers are experiencing some degree of caution, which is likely to reflect the wider global economic environment and, for manufacturing, the rotation of spending towards services.”