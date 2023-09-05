TWO men have appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court charged with growing more than 1,000 cannabis plants in a Gwent town.

Ardit Tafa, 26, and Xheladin Daja, 25, are accused of producing the class B drug in Ebbw Vale on August 30.

No pleas were entered by the pair who are due to appear before the crown court on September 29.

Tafa, of Church Street, Ebbw Vale and Daja, of no fixed abode, were both remanded in custody.