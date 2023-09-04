Ashley Price, who used to live in the Torfaen town, is making the epic trip to see his sister, Kirsty Hudson, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy for her condition.

Mr Price, who moved to Ipswich about 10 years ago, said: "I wanted to do this because I have never been the best brother growing up, and this is my way to show support, to try and make people aware that they don't have to go through it alone."

He set off from Ipswich earlier this month and is expecting to reach Pontypool in about 10 days camping along the way.

He is currently in the Aylesbury area.

He said: "I have never done anything like this before but I'm used to walking being from Wales. Everyone says I'm crazy because of the distance but everyone has been showing support which I'm grateful for.

"I am walking by myself. People want to gather at the end when I finish but I just intend on getting there, seeing my family and going home by coach to sleep properly."

He said he had been carrying a 30kg bag when he started but found it a struggle so decided to leave the bag behind after his first night.

"I just couldn't carry it and do enough miles in a day so had to choose to leave it behind."

Mr Price said: "My sister, who has a daughter, thinks I'm nuts doing it too but appreciates it also."

Mr Price is also trying to raise money for his sister through his journey.

He said: "The target is £750 and I've currently raised £615. Half of the total will go to my sister and the other half will go to Cancer Research."

You can support Mr Price by going to www.gofundme.com/f/fhbxu-show-support .