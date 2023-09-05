Dylan Willis, 28, is accused of the attempted murder of 25-year-old Cohen McCann in Cwmbran during the summer.

The defendant was arrested following an incident at West Roedin at around 8.45pm on Thursday, June 15.

Willis, has also denied causing Mr McCann GBH with intent and GBH, causing GBH with intent and GBH to Paul Cawthra and having a knife in public.

He is due to stand trial on November 27 with the case expected to last 10 days.

The defendant, of North Road, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran was remanded in custody after appearing before the Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke at the city’ crown court.

Willis was represented by Owen Williams and the prosecution by Matthew Cobbe.