The school was due to reopen this morning along with other schools in South Wales as children were welcomed back from the summer holidays.

However, a letter sent out to all parents and carers at Ty Sign today confirmed speculation from parents on social media that the school would remain closed until next week with more work still to be completed.

The letter, written by headmistress Becky Sims, said: “A risk assessment was undertaken with support from the Health and Safety officer, and it was jointly agreed that unfortunately the premises are not yet safe to be open to pupils.

“Therefore, I have been advised by the Local Authority that the school will remain closed to all year groups this week. We are planning to re-open to all learners on Monday 11th September.

“This project will be closely monitored by the school and the Local Authority during this week, and I will write to you again on Friday 8th September with an update regarding access gates, communication with the office, breakfast club and staggered start times for our new starters.”

Parents of children who attend Ty Sign were told to check their Seesaw accounts, the online communication software used by the school, for information regarding the closure.

Many were not impressed, taking to social media to express their frustration at the late notice.

One parent described it as “a poor show” with many parents of new children complaining at the lack of communication as they are yet to be set up with Seesaw accounts, so had no way of knowing about the closure.

One new mum said her daughter was due to start at the school today, but they had arrived to find an empty building, describing her experience as "not a great start".

Many parents were awaiting the confirmed update of the full week closure, with that only having been provided this afternoon.