Crownbridge School, in Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran educates children and young people, aged two to 19, with severe learning difficulties and opened in 2012 with a capacity for 80 pupils.

Last November plans to increase capacity by 50 pupils were approved by the council’s planning committee which was told the school had to use demountable classrooms as it was some 15 to 20 pupils over capacity at that time.

It was intended the new classrooms would be ready by January 2024 but in July Torfaen Borough Council said rising construction costs had pushed the project off track and the planned opening date has now been changed to January 2025.

Meanwhile the school has applied for planning permission for a timber cabin named ‘The Lodge’ which will be used as an additional classroom and as a community space.

According to a statement submitted as part of the planning application, to the borough council, the cabin will be a “multi-use space” for post-16 pupils to use as a workshop and experience “real life authentic learning opportunities ready for the world of work”.

It also said the cabin will help the school build relationships with local pupil referral units and other post-16 additional learning needs units and reintegrate youngsters who aren’t currently attending education back into school.

The statement also adds by providing additional space the cabin will help address capacity problems.

According to the application form if funding can be secured a fixed hand wash basin could also be included in the single storey cabin.

It will be located in the school grounds, and accessed from the main school building, near to its main entrance.

The application is currently being assessed by the planning department.