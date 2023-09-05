A contraflow arrangement will be set up at the A40 Gibraltar Tunnels while maintenance and survey works take place in both the northbound and southbound tunnels.

The contraflow will be in place between 7pm and 6am on Wednesday, September 6, and Thursday, September 9, into Friday morning.

All wide abnormal load – vehicles with a width greater than 3 metres and length up to 16.5 metres – will be requested to use the M5 and M4.

There will be advance signage on the M4, A465, A40 and A449 to advise motorists to plan ahead.

The Welsh Government’s traffic information service said they would ask National Highways to sort signage on the M5 southbound.

The statement from Traffic Wales read: “A contraflow arrangement will be installed on the A40 Gibraltar Tunnels, Monmouth to carry out essential maintenance and survey works in both the northbound and southbound tunnel bores.

“The contraflow will be in place for 2 nights (Wednesday 06/09 & Thursday 07/09) between the hours of 19:00 – 06:00.

“During the entire closure period all wide abnormal load (Width greater than 3 metres and length no more than 16.5 metres) will be requested to use the M5 & M4 to enter and exit South Wales.

“Electronic and Hard advance signage will be utilised on the M4, A465, A40 and the A449 where possible to advise motorist to plan ahead and with delays expected.

“National Highways will also be contacted and advised, if possible, to set signs on the M5 south bound, to advice wide/abnormal loads heading into South Wales.”