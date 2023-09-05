While some baby names become less popular over time, others grow in popularity, so if you’re looking for some inspiration, look no further.
You don’t have to be at a point where you’re trying to name a baby yourself to have an interest in the most popular names.
Whether you’re trying to come up with a name for a baby in your family or you’re just curious about the names that are popular this year, we have the list for you.
The top 100 most popular baby names in the UK for 2023 for both boys and girls have been listed by UK Baby Names – let’s take a look.
UK Baby Names has listed the names after looking at the official UK statistics for births that took place in 2022.
Top 100 popular baby names for girls
- Olivia
- Amelia
- Isla
- Ava
- Ivy
- Freya
- Lily
- Florence
- Mia
- Willow
- Rosie
- Sophia
- Isabella
- Grace
- Daisy
- Sienna
- Poppy
- Elsie
- Emily
- Ella
- Evelyn
- Phoebe
- Sofia
- Evie
- Charlotte
- Harper
- Millie
- Matilda
- Maya
- Sophie
- Alice
- Emilia
- Isabelle
- Ruby
- Luna
- Maisie
- Aria
- Penelope
- Mila
- Bonnie
- Eva
- Hallie
- Eliza
- Ada
- Violet
- Esme
- Arabella
- Imogen
- Jessica
- Delilah
- Lottie
- Chloe
- Thea
- Layla
- Eleanor
- Aurora
- Margot
- Mabel
- Erin
- Elizabeth
- Emma
- Scarlett
- Harriet
- Lola
- Nancy
- Orla
- Ayla
- Rose
- Zara
- Iris
- Robyn
- Bella
- Molly
- Olive
- Maria
- Lyla
- Maeve
- Ellie
- Gracie
- Lyra
- Darcie
- Maryam
- Edith
- Heidi
- Lucy
- Myla
- Amelie
- Amber
- Hannah
- Summer
- Eden
- Jasmine
- Elodie
- Clara
- Holly
- Lilly
- Anna
- Lara
- Beatrice
- Sara
Top 100 popular baby names for boys
- Noah
- Oliver
- George
- Arthur
- Muhammad
- Leo
- Harry
- Oscar
- Archie
- Henry
- Theodore
- Freddie
- Jack
- Charlie
- Theo
- Alfie
- Jacob
- Thomas
- Finley
- Arlo
- William
- Lucas
- Roman
- Tommy
- Isaac
- Teddy
- Alexander
- Luca
- Edward
- James
- Joshua
- Albie
- Elijah
- Max
- Mohammed
- Reuben
- Mason
- Sebastian
- Rory
- Jude
- Louie
- Benjamin
- Ethan
- Adam
- Hugo
- Joseph
- Reggie
- Ronnie
- Harrison
- Louis
- Ezra
- Jaxon
- Logan
- Daniel
- Zachary
- Samuel
- Dylan
- Albert
- Hudson
- Hunter
- Frederick
- David
- Rowan
- Jesse
- Frankie
- Toby
- Oakley
- Grayson
- Carter
- Riley
- Felix
- Finn
- Bobby
- Blake
- Sonny
- Caleb
- Michael
- Gabriel
- Jasper
- Alfred
- Otis
- Stanley
- Mohammad
- Milo
- Ralph
- Liam
- Chester
- Ellis
- Elliot
- Brody
- Charles
- Kai
- Rupert
- Yusuf
- Harvey
- Ollie
- Jackson
- Tobias
- Nathan
- Myles
Are any of these baby names among your favourites? Let us know in the comments.
