But, now it’s autumn, you might be wondering if autumnal staples like conkers can keep moths away from your home.

Moths often find their way into bedrooms and sometimes even wardrobes without you realising.

Conkers could be the solution if you're struggling to keep moths away from your home (Image: Canva)

Can conkers keep moths away?





If you find that moths are finding their way into your house, conkers can be used to keep them away, according to the Wildlife Trust.

So if you think you have moths in your wardrobe, eating their way through your clothes – here’s what you should do.

You can keep moths away by putting conkers in your wardrobe as there is a chemical in the horse chestnut seeds called triterpenoid saponin that keeps pests away.

The Wildlife Trust advises that you put fresh conkers in your wardrobe “in among your clothes”.

They will emit moth-repellent as they dry out.

Are conkers poisonous for pets?





Conkers are “highly poisonous” and can harm your dog if they eat them, the Blue Cross explains.

You can find out more about the symptoms to look out for if your dog eats a conker and more via our explainer.

So, if you decide to keep conkers in your home and have a furry friend, you need to be aware of the dangers.

Not only can the nuts block a dog’s stomach, but they also contain aesculin, a chemical that is found in every part of a horse chestnut tree and that is poisonous to dogs.

If you think your dog might have spotted a conker and eaten it, you’ll need to get in touch with your vet immediately.