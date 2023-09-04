The body of the man, named as 27-year-old Mohananeethan Murigaqnantharajah, was located shortly after 7pm on Friday, September 1, using an underwater camera, at the Sgwd Y Pannwr waterfall, near Ystradfellte, in the Brecon Beacons/Banna Brycheiniog.

Dyfed-Powys Police said they were called following reports of a man going into the water to rescue two children at 4.40pm, with multiple agencies also answering the call.

“We were called to Sgwd Y Pannwr waterfall, Ystradfellte, at approximately 4.40pm on Friday to a report of a man having gone into the water to rescue two children and not come out,” said a police spokesperson.

“A multi-agency response was commenced with representation from the police, fire service, mountain rescue, HART and both the UK Air Rescue Team and the Wales Air Ambulance landing their aircrafts nearby.

“At shortly after 7pm the fire service located the body of 27-year-old Mohananeethan Murigaqnantharajah in the water with an underwater camera.

“Unfortunately, due to conditions at the site, recovery was not possible that evening, and specialist divers were brought in the following morning.

“His family is being supported by specialist officers.”

Police confirmed that the two children are fine.