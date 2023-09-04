A MAN has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life.
The 31-year-old suspect from Abergavenny is due to appear before Newport Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.
The alleged offence is alleged to have taken place in the Monmouthshire town yesterday.
He was remanded in custody on police bail.
