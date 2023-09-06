A NEWPORT man has appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court after being charged with drug and possession of criminal property charges.
Shontai McIntosh, 20, is accused of possessing cocaine with intent to supply and being concerned in making an offer to supply a class A drug.
He also faces allegations of possessing criminal property in that he had jewellery and cash.
McIntosh, of Hardy Close, is due to appear before the crown court later this month.
He was granted conditional bail.
