Shontai McIntosh, 20, is accused of possessing cocaine with intent to supply and being concerned in making an offer to supply a class A drug.

He also faces allegations of possessing criminal property in that he had jewellery and cash.

McIntosh, of Hardy Close, is due to appear before the crown court later this month.

He was granted conditional bail.