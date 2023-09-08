A GWENT man has appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court accused of cocaine and cannabis trafficking allegations.

Emelio Malson, 26, from Pontypool is alleged to have been concerned in the supply of the class A and class B drugs in the town between May 23 and June 19.

He is due to appear before the crown court on October 2.

Malson, of Machine Meadow, Pontnewynydd, was remanded in custody.