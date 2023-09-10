Kristina and Ashley Wood, 35 and 37, married on aturday, September 2 – four years after the original date for the happiest day of their lives.

The Rogerstone romantics enjoyed five years of mostly smooth sailing – having their first date, getting engaged, moving into a house and booking their wedding in consecutive years.

Kristina's Covid hen party (Image: Kristina Wood)

That wedding was booked for August 2020, before Covid made even the best laid plans go awry.

“At first, we were joking around, saying let’s book it in six weeks,” said Mrs Wood (née Morgan). “I wish we did now!”

Not willing to pause their journey for the pandemic, they had babies Elena and Maeve in 2021 and 2022.

Ashley and Kristina with their children Cadi, Elena and Maeve (Image: Mr and Mrs Wood)

That December, dad Ashley found an “black and itchy” spot on his back that turned out to be skin cancer. He had two spots and lymph nodes removed and no longer requires treatment apart from regular checks.

Through all the turbulence, the couple managed to keep their wedding location to themselves.

“We didn’t intend to keep it up, but we did,” said Mrs Wood. “Four years on, no one except myself and Ashley knew where the venue was.

More surprises at Perrygrove Railway (Image: Mr and Mrs Wood)

“We’ve had so many people asking us sneaky questions, trying to work out where it is.”

Every time they visited the site, they turned off location services on their phones – knowing their curious friends and family would be keeping a watchful eye.

“The buses drove around the roundabout three times, people did not know which way they were going to go! It absolutely went to plan," said Mrs Wood.

"They all thought it was a joke, even when they got off the bus, they thought they were going to get back on."

The mystery destination was in fact Perrygrove Railway in the Forest of Dean, where Kristina surprised her husband with a performance of The Greatest Showman and the couple had their first dance.

Surprise performance of The Greatest Showman (top) and Mr and Mrs Wood's first dance (bottom) (Image: Mr and Mrs Wood)

“I’m absolutely over the moon,” said Mr Wood.

“A bit of post-wedding blues, but that’s normal from what I’ve heard. I’m super pleased.

“What’s next! That’s the question. We’ve been waiting for this for four years.”