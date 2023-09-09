From Chepstow’s Great Tower and Museum to the Wye Valley, Offas Dyke, and Chepstow Racecourse there’s an abundance of activities – and plenty of pubs too.

Here we look at the top rated pubs in or near Chepstow – according to Google reviews* – and what visitors have said about them…

Queen’s Head Micropub

The Queen’s Head Micropub, on Moor Street in Chepstow, has an overall 4.9 Google rating based on more than 180 reviews.

A relatively small venue, the pub has proven particularly popular for the variety of beverages it has on offer.

A recent five-star review reads: “This is one of my go-to places when visiting my friends in Chepstow. Great selection, you'll definitely find something tasty. Never had a bad beer.”

Another reviewer described it as a “cosy little pub with nice beers” while another suggested it is the “best pub in the world, maybe the universe”.

One woman described is as a “perfect micropub which delivers on a great selection of ales and a fine atmosphere.”

Millers Arms

The Millers Arms, in the village of Mathern near Chepstow, has an overall 4.5 Google rating based on more than 605 reviews.

The award-winning dog-friendly venue offers food, real ales and wines, with a beer garden and play area.

A recent visitor “absolutely loved” the pub, praising the “perfect” staff, food, and drinks. They ordered gammon and described it as “the nicest meal” they have ever had.

Another guest praised the “lovely” food and “friendly” staff, along with the “good little play area for children” adding that they would definitely return.

A separate review states: “The staff were very efficient and friendly. The food was excellent. My husband said the vegetarian lasagne was the best he had ever eaten! The meat lasagne was good, too.

"Highly recommended for very good food that’s reasonably priced.”

The Three Tuns

The Three Tuns, on Bridge Street in Chepstow, has an overall 4.5 Google rating based on at least 540 reviews.

The Three Tuns is a 16th century real ale pub with views of Chepstow Castle, and also has three ensuite guest rooms.

A recent review reads: “I really loved this pub... It is so nice to be in a thriving community pub with good beer and a very fine beer garden. There is a good natured friendly feel about the place, helped by friendly staff.”

Another five-star review praised the “great view” and “great selection of ales” available at The Three Tuns.

A woman, who visited as part of a “large group of ladies” for a hen party on a Saturday night, praised the “good” live music. She added that they “didn’t have to wait long to get served” as it was well staffed, and it was “quite busy” with the group sitting under a gazebo outside the venue.

Coach & Horses Inn

Coach & Horses Inn, on Welsh Street in Chepstow, has an overall 4.5 Google rating based on at least 435 reviews.

The former coaching inn is a dog friendly pub which offers a range of drinks and food options.

A five-star review of the venue thanks the “friendly and helpful” staff for their “delicious… very good value” Sunday roast.

Another visitor, who went for a birthday meal, wrote: “Lovely food, really friendly service, could not fault anything. Thank you making a birthday meal feel special.”

Plus, a first-time guest to Coach & Horse Inn enjoyed a Sunday lunch with “excellent value and good variety” along with “nice cider”. They added praise for the staff and clean toilets, but suggested the pub could do with some new décor.

The Boat Inn

The Boat Inn, on The Back in Chepstow, has an overall 4.4 Google rating based on more than 1,000 reviews.

Built in 1789, this historic pub has many of its original features and – with it overlooking the River Wye – offers the opportunity for customers to enjoy some food and drinks overlooking the river.

A recent review awarded the venue four-stars with the guest writing that it has become their “local when visiting family in Chepstow.” They added praise for the “fab location right on the river with lots of outdoor space” and the “great service from the team and good bar selection”.

One visitor rated the venue five-stars and wrote “great location, lovely staff” while another five-star review reads “great fish ‘n’ chips by the side of the river when the sun is shining”.

Pitchers Sports Bar & Grill

Pitchers Sports Bar & Grill, on Beaufort Square in Chepstow, has an overall 4.4 Google rating based on more than 125 reviews.

The sports bar includes drinks and homemade food, plus entertainment including Sky Sport, BT Sport, pool tables, and more.

One review rates the food, service, and atmosphere at the venue as five out of five; it simply states “nice pub”.

Another reviewer wrote: “Excellent freshly cook the meals, nice quiet place especially lunch time. Be back again.

The Village Inn

The Village Inn, on Beachley Road in Sedbury near Chepstow, has an overall 4.3 Google rating based on more than 205 reviews.

The family friendly pub serves home cooked food from Wednesday to Sunday and is run by a local butcher (Mark) and Shaun who runs The Millers Arms in Mathern and has more than 25 years of experience in the pub trade.

A recent guest wrote: “Great local pub, good was amazing, good size portions. Great service would highly recommend.” Another five-star review praised the “excellent” food and service offered at The Village Inn.

The George Hotel

The George Hotel, on Moor Street in Chepstow, has an overall 4.2 Google rating based on at least 440 reviews.

The George Hotel is a restaurant and bar in the heart of Chepstow offering food and drinks (with lodging also available).

A recent five-star review states “excellent meal, outstanding service” highlighting the “great” view and value of the venue.

Another visitor wrote: “friendly staff, lovely food, good price” while someone who popped in for a pint rated The George Hotel five-star and praised the “nice atmosphere”.

Plus, a visitor who enjoyed a breakfast here described a Sunday lunch from The George Hotel as “even better” complimenting the “beautiful cuts” of meat and the “attentive and pleasant” service.

The Riverside

The Riverside Wine Bar, on The Back in Chepstow, has an overall 4.2 Google rating based on more than 310 reviews.

The family run venue is fairly new to Chepstow and operates as a restaurant, tapas bar and coffee house.

A recent guest praised the “fantastic food with a great selection of seafood and a nice little kids menu” adding that staff were “friendly” and that their family enjoyed the décor.

Another visitor wrote: “Wonderful staff having taken someone there in a powerchair, staff carried drinks to table and also found a lovely table on the flat. Food amazing and definitely going again”.

Two Rivers at Chepstow

Two Rivers at Chepstow, on Newport Road, has an overall 4.0 Google rating based on more than 1,800 reviews.

Kings Head Chepstow

Kings Head Chepstow, on Welsh Road, has an overall 4.1 Google rating based on more than 80 reviews.

The Two Brewers

The Two Brewers, on Thornwell Road in Chepstow, has an overall 4.0 Google rating based on more than 310 reviews.

The Piercefield

The Piercefield, in St Arvans near Chepstow, has an overall 4.0 Google rating based on more than 555 reviews.

The Bell Hanger (JD Wetherspoons)

The Bell Hanger, on St Mary Street in Chepstow, has an overall 3.9 Google rating based on more than 1,900 reviews.

*Reviews are accurate at the time of publication but may be subject to change as more people review their experiences of each venue. This feature focuses on Google ratings and reviews, rather than those left on social media or TripAdvisor. Venues which have the same overall rating are ordered based on the number of reviews left.