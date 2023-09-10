Beauty by Kirsty has recently moved into new premises at 4 Ebbw Vale Shopping Mall, next to Lloyds Bank.

The salon will be owner Kirsty Evans’ first solo salon venture, having previously only rented out single rooms from other companies to allow her to run her business.

Working in the beauty industry with a shop that is all her own has always been a dream for Kirsty, who is a trained level 3 qualified beauty therapist, having trained in the industry since 2017.

She said: “I’ve always been keen to run my own salon. I started off doing nails in my mam’s living room whilst on work experience in a beauty salon, before I went on to rent out a room in my local hair salon.

“Now I have a whole unit of my own with so much space to grow, which is so exciting.”

Kirsty has big hopes for the salon, as she wants to continue expanding the business with more staff to help with her ever-increasing loyal group of customers, as well as welcoming new ones to their permanent home.

Kirsty said: “I want to say a massive thank you to my partner, my mam, my sister and my loyal clients who have made this move possible. I’m so excited to get started and can’t wait to find out what the future holds for us as a business.”

The services provided at Beauty by Kirsty include builder gel manicures, full luxury pedicures, and all aspects of waxing and tinting.

There are also plans to introduce microblading and semi-permanent make-up appointments in the near future.

The salon is currently appointment only, and prices for each type of treatment vary.

You can book an appointment by calling 07376332737 or by using the link on their Facebook page.