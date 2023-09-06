But the council won’t know until next year how many of the current 11 youngsters receiving ALN provision outside the county borough will return to Blaenau Gwent for their education.

At a special meeting of Blaenau County Borough Council’s Cabinet on Monday morning, September 4 councillors considered the objections report on the proposal.

The need for more spaces is to cope with the extra demand as all the council’s current ALN places are filled.

The report said that during the four week legal period that finished on July 26 – no objections had been received.

Information in the report also shows that Blaenau Gwent has 11 ALN pupils receiving out of county provision.

These cost £600,000 in the last financial year (2022/2023) and is estimated to rise to £720,000 this financial year (2023/2024).

Deputy council leader and Environment portfolio holder, Cllr Helen Cunningham said: “I welcome the report.

“I notice we have 11 learners out of county at the moment, I wondered if there had been any analysis of what the impact will be on them as it says there will be opportunities for some of them to benefit from this.”

“Do we have a firm idea of how many we’re looking at?”

Interim director of Education, Luisa Munro-Morris explained that consultation with the families and the 11 pupils could not take place until the decision had been agreed by Cabinet.

Dr Munro-Morris said: “We can’t insist that they come back into Blaenau Gwent

“Whether they want to stay in their current provision or come back to Blaenau Gwent is down to parental and the young person’s choice.

“It’s difficult to predict how many of those may want to come back.”

She said that once the decision is taken discussions can start and added that increasing the ALN capacity would stop the need for other youngsters to leave the county borough.

Dr Munro-Morris said: “The Tredegar resource base if it goes ahead, those six young people that it can accommodate would go out of county this year.

“We don’t have any new young people due to go to out of county placements, we’re able to accommodate everyone within the current provision if we have the additional resource bases.”

Cllr Cunningham said that she now understood the “preventative element” of stopping the need for costly out of county placement.

Dr Munro- Morris said: “It was the main reason for this.”

Cabinet member for Regeneration, Cllr John Morgan said: “I’m really pleased, to me the main thing is that these youngsters will remain in Blaenau Gwent.”

He added that the provision would allow youngsters to move from resources bases into mainstream classrooms and vice-versa.

“It’s something we’ve been missing,” said Cllr Morgan.

Cabinet voted unanimously in favour of the proposal.

In total 37 to 39 extra ALN spaces will be created.

The extra places will be created at:

Six places – at Ebbw Fawr 3-16 Learning Community-Secondary School from September 2023

Six to eight places – at Tredegar Comprehensive School from September 2023.

15 places – at Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Helyg from April 2024.

10 places – at Sofrydd Primary School from September 2024.

A second phase creating up to an extra 40 spaces could be implemented from 2025 depending on the need for extra places by then.