At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Planning Committee on Thursday, September 7, councillors will receive a copy of the letter which was sent on their behalf to PEDW (Planning and Environment Decisions Wales) last month.

Development and estates service manager Steve Smith explains in the letter that the problems centre on the need to report back on Development of National Significance (DNS) applications to tight deadlines – while lacking the resources to be able to do this.

Proposals classified as DNS mean that Blaenau Gwent are a consultee rather than decision maker, with the Welsh Government deciding the application.

Inspectors will look at all the information provided in the DNS application and eventually give advice to the Welsh Government on what decision to make.

A Welsh Government minister will then announce the decision.

Local authorities feed into the process by producing a factual Local Impact Report (LIR).

Later the council will be able to submit their views on the development and say whether they are “for, against or neutral” on the application.

Mr Smith said: “I write as instructed by Planning committee to express concern and frustration around DNS applications and request more flexibility and consideration for LPA’s (Local Planning Authorities).

“You will be aware of the capacity issues in the planning system and local authorities in general is impacting us all in the context of facing further cuts in 2023/2024.

“At the moment we have three live DNS (applications) and at least two to three more at PAC (pre-application consultation) or slightly earlier stage.

“We are being stretched to the limit trying to deal with the daily grind of applications on top of these DNS schemes – which apart from other issues is affecting staff wellbeing.”

Mr Smith explains that changes have been made to the council’s planning protocol in an “attempt” to meet the timescales for Local Impact Reports (LIR).

Last February the Planning committee discussed a draft LIR for an application by Pennant Walters Ltd – who want to build eight wind turbines with a maximum blade height of 180 metres at Mynydd Carn y Cefn between Abertillery and Cwm.

Due to not having met the deadline for the LIR the council lost its fee, which would be in the region of £7,750.

Mr Smith said that this was: “due to the Christmas shutdown, which was totally unrealistic for us to complete.”

Mr Smith adds that having so many wind turbines in a small area is “raising real issues” on the cumulative impact of issues such as noise.

Mr Smith said: “Five weeks doesn’t give us time to have full regard to matters when cross boundary liaison is required and deal with specialist topics that often require us to provide expert consultancy advice.”

“To compound matters these schemes are landing over the summer and Christmas holiday periods when staff annual leave is further impacting on our ability to meet timescales.”

Councillors are expected to “consider” the item.