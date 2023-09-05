At the beginning of August, Unite the Union Wales revealed members who work at Dow Silicones’ site in Barry, had opened a ballot deciding whether they would take strike action.

That ballot closed on August 31 and it’s been revealed workers voted “overwhelmingly” to take up the action.

Richard Jackson, regional officer for Unite the Union, said the strike was over workers' concerns for the work-life balance and the way shift patterns operate.

Dow Silicones has responded by saying they are engaging with Unite and monitoring the situation to minimise impact on their clients and the community.

‘Dow must improve the safety and pay of our members’

In a post on Unite the Union Wales' Facebook page, the union said voters had voted “overwhelmingly” for strike action.

“Workers at Dow Silicones have voted overwhelmingly in favour of taking industrial action," the post read.

“Dow must now realise the strength of feeling, accept that we are recognised and negotiate with us to improve the safety, pay, terms and conditions of our members.”

Dow has responded by saying they are in dialogue with the union and are looking to minimise the impact of the strikes.

Dow said: “On August 31, individuals at our Barry site voted for industrial action.

“Our priority is to prevent this and ensure continuous improvements in employee satisfaction and positive employee relations.

“We are continuing to engage with Unite the Union through a defined arbitration process.

“Additionally, concerns are being addressed through our UK participation forum. The forum requires the active participation of management and employee representatives from the workforce including Unite the Union stewards who address concerns.

“A consultation process is underway to align with employees on new policy.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and taking appropriate measures to minimise impact on customers and the community.”

Dow Silicones manufactures chemical products such as adhesives, sealants, lubricants and foam control agents

It also works in the areas of chemical and mechanical recycling.

The company has four sites in the UK, with one in Manchester, one in Birch Vale, north England, and one in Dewsbury - as well as the site in Barry.

Dows has four sites in the UK and Ireland; in Barry, Birch Vale, Dewsbury and Manchester (Image: Google Maps)

‘A lot of it's around work-life balance and shift patterns’

Mr Jackson, regional officer for Unite the Union with responsibility for Dow Silicones, said employees were becoming fatigued.

“There have been several issues received with the company through collective grievances,” said Mr Jackson when we spoke to him at the beginning of August.

“A lot of it is around work-life balance and the way shift patterns on site operate.

“Right now, you have to be available for work at short notice which makes it difficult to plan things with family if you are suddenly requested.

“This type of short-term requests used to be used for sickness cover, but now it is being used to deal with workload on the site.”

