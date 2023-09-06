Ahead of the return of The Great British Bake Off, Big House Experience is currently hiring someone to taste and rate a variety of baked goods.

The ideal candidate will report back their findings, all whilst watching the newest season on Channel 4 this autumn.

From Bread Week to Chocolate Week, the show covers everyone’s favourite treats.

New series. New bakers. New host.



Join Paul, Prue, Noel and Alison in the Tent of Dreams as The Great British Bake Off returns to our screens. Coming soon to @Channel4. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/4b0izufVJs — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) August 30, 2023

However, it always leaves social media debating which baked item is the best.

That’s why the British heritage experts are hoping to finally put the “very British argument” to bed as one person gets to decide which is the firm winner once and for all.

Get paid to watch The Great British Bake Off and eat endless cakes

The lucky applicant will be paid £500 in total - £100 to purchase ingredients to make their own sweet course if they are feeling inspired by the show and the other £400 will be given for completing the job.

The cake-loving participant is required to simply try several cakes and bakes, and rate them on taste, appearance and overall satisfaction.

To ensure the candidate is up-to-scratch on their baking terminology, they are also required to watch the latest season of The Great British Bake Off (yes, this is actually real).

The only job requirements are for the chosen person to be able to get themselves to and from a shop to purchase the required goods, have access to a streaming device to watch the show and (importantly) they must have a sweet tooth.

Applications close on September 25, 2023 and you can apply here.

What cakes and bakes will need reviewing?





Victoria Sponge

Scones

Welsh Cakes

Shortbread

Pasties

Crumpets

Sticky Toffee Pudding

Eccles Cake

Bakewell Tart

Chelsea Bun

Sausage Rolls

Pork Pies

Have you ever been paid to eat cake before? (Image: Big House Experience)

Gareth Allen, director and founder at Big House Experience commented: “As a company, we love to celebrate all the best bits of Britain and British culture - the Great British Bake Off is no exception.

“It is so great to see how the show gets fans around the world interacting on social media and debating who should have been star baker and what they think the ‘showstopper’ should have been.

“So, we want to hire someone to discover the top-tier baked goods and finally answer the great British debate that we see every year that GBBO comes onto our screens.”