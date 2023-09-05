The council's Tenancy Enforcement Section applied for a Closure Order after previous interventions including advice and support made no lasting impact.

The Order means residents will not be allowed to host visitors for three months - and could be arrested if they break the rules.

The statement from Caerphilly County Borough Council said that loud music, abusive language and late-night gatherings had been causing distress to neighbours.

Emergency services were also called to deal with incidents around anti-social behaviour at the address.

The residents will be allowed to remain at the property.

Cllr Shayne Cook, cabinet member for housing said: “Measures such as this are always a last resort, after all reasonable, necessary and proportionate actions have been taken when our contract holders (tenants) cause nuisance and upset to other residents in the borough.

“The Closure Order will come as welcome news for local residents who had been victims of persistent anti-social behaviour at this property.”

If you are experiencing persistent or severe incidents of anti-social behaviour or neighbour nuisance, contact the Tenancy Enforcement Section on 01443 811440 or by emailing tenancyenforcement@caerphilly.gov.uk.