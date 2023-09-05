On Monday the Welsh Government ordered councils to inspect their school buildings to check whether RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) had been used in their construction.

RAAC is a lightweight type of concrete used in the construction of schools and other buildings between the 1950s and the 1990s, but a number of recent incidents, including the “sudden collapse” of an RAAC panel in a school roof, have sparked safety fears.

Newport council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service it did not currently expect to find RAAC in any of its buildings.

“Based on current information, Newport City Council does not believe this issue affects its estate,” the spokesperson added.

“We will be fully cooperating with the Welsh Government’s decision to survey all schools and colleges.

“We want to reassure parents, staff and service users that that we have no immediate concerns but if the reviews do raise any potential issues, then action will be taken.”

Meanwhile, Gwent Police has also confirmed none of its buildings contain RAAC, and Aneurin Bevan University Health Board is continuing to carry out inspections at Nevill Hall Hospital, in Abergavenny, after that type of concrete was found on some parts of the premises.

No ward areas had been affected by the presence of RAAC, the health board confirmed previously.

The Welsh Government said this week it expects the findings of the nationwide inspections of schools to be announced within a fortnight.

RAAC has so far been found in two schools in Anglesey.