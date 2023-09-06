If you can give a Hope dog a home, visit www.hoperescue.org.uk/adopt to find out more.

If you are unable to adopt a dog at the moment but would still like to help, please consider a regular donation to help the rescue's our work for vulnerable dogs, www.hoperescue.org.uk/donate

Amelia is a five-year-old English Springer Spaniel looking for a quiet home.

She is showing signs of separation anxiety so it is important any new owner will gradually build up any time she is left home alone.

Amelia can live with children aged over 16.

Amelia will need to be the only pet in the household and needs a home with a private, secure garden where she can laze in the sun and mooch with her toys safely and relaxed.

Kenai is a four-year-old who can live with children aged 14 and over.

He may need some support with house training initially.

Kenai will need the time he is left home alone gradually built up.

As he is a stocky boy, he can be strong on the lead, particularly around other dogs, so will again need continued support with this.

Kenai will make a lovely addition to a laid-back household.

Tamzin is a one-year-old who recently arrived as a stray.

She can be worried in unfamiliar situations so will need patient owners.

With some time to investigate it doesn’t take Tamzin long to find her confidence and her playful character begins to shine through.

She can be a vocal girl when seeing other dogs. Tamzin’s new owners will need to teach her how to introduce herself to other dogs appropriately.

She will need the time she is left home alone built up and her house training started from scratch. She can live with children aged 12 and over.

Dory is a gorgeous bundle of fun looking for a family to love.

She can be a vocal girl but she just loves to tell everyone how happy she is.

Dory gets along well with other dogs and could live with another. She could potentially live with a confident cat.

She loves fuss and attention and therefore can become distressed when left home alone, she will need any time she is left built up gradually.

Dory can live with children aged eight and over. She will need help with her house training.

When Lara arrived in our care she didn't arrive alone - she had her four puppies in tow.

Lara is doing a brilliant job with her pups, but they will soon be ready to settle into their new homes.

They are going to require all of their basic training and any new owner needs to sign their puppy up to training classes.

They will need owners around during the day.

The pups can live with other dogs, and may also be able to live with children and cats.