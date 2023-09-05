Transport for Wales had been running rail replacement buses on evenings from Monday to Thursday evenings since last year while electrification works were under way.

However, the wiring and signalling work has been completed and the operator has resumed rail services on the busy route.

Dan Tipper, chief infrastructure officer at TfW, said: “We’re making good progress with building the South Wales Metro and we’re now in a position where there will be more rail services running in the evenings, and less rail replacement between Cardiff and Pontypridd.

“There is still ongoing work, but on this section of railway we’ve completed our electrification infrastructure works, the wiring is up, our new signalling is installed, and we’ve energised the first section of track.

“More rail services being reintroduced will be a major improvement for customers using the popular route between Cardiff and Pontypridd, and we’re looking forward to welcoming them back to our services.

“I’d like to thank all our customers for their continued patience during this time of disruption and it’s important to emphasise that our teams are moving swiftly forward with building the South Wales Metro.”

Work on the Core Valley Lines has been part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund through Welsh Government, with an aim of enabling faster and more frequent services between Cardiff and the south Wales valleys.