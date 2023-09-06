The Closure Orders have been issued on 5 Tetbury Close, near Shaftesbury Park, and two properties on Shaftesbury Walk.

The properties will remain closed for three months, in partnership with social housing provider Newport City Homes.

Gwent Police has urged residents to report any anti-social behaviour.

The orders were made under Section 80 of the Anti-social Behaviour Crime & Policing Act 2014.

A statement from Gwent Police Newport Officers on Twitter, issued Tuesday, September 5, said: “Closure orders agreed on 5 Tetbury Close, 12 Shaftesbury Walk & 42 Shaftesbury Walk, Newport, following reports of anti-social behaviour & drugs.

"All properties have been shuttered by Gwent Police in partnership with Newport City Homes, following successful closure orders under Section 80, sub-section 5, Anti-Social Behaviour Crime & Policing Act 2014.

“These properties will remain closed for three months. We urge all residents to report any ASB to Gwent Police.”