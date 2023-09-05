PC Kyle Stevens had been out in Cardiff city centre for a team bonding event with around 18 colleagues outfitted in orange boiler suits in fancy dress for Halloween.

During the course of the evening, the 24-year-old, who had only been a serving officer for six weeks, became “incredibly drunk”.

He resigned from the force today and did not contest the allegations made against him.

The former officer, who is from Newbridge, did not attend the accelerated misconduct hearing.

DC Aime McSherry, the investigating officer, told the hearing in Cwmbran: “On October 28, 2022, while on a social night out, the former PC Stevens sexually assaulted PC A and PC B by grabbing their bottoms and squeezing their bottoms.

“His behaviour was serious, it was repeated and it damages public confidence in the police service.”

The first assault took place at the Boom Battle Bar in the Old Brewery Quarter when she was dancing with colleagues.

“She was surprised and shocked and felt the officer had crossed a boundary,” DC McSherry said.

The second assault happened later in the evening at the Retro bar on Mill Lane at around 11pm.

“PC B felt the touching of the left cheek of her bottom,” DC McSherry told Chief Constable Pam Kelly who chaired the hearing.

“She told a colleague, ‘Kyle’s just grabbed my a***.’”

Sergeant Matt O’Brien, from the Gwent Police Federation, representing Stevens, said his former colleague was educated at Newbridge Comprehensive School and Coleg Gwent.

He is single and lives with his parents.

The former officer joined Gwent Police after completing a degree and was a lance bombardier in the Army Reserve.

Sergeant O’Brien told the hearing: “He deeply regrets his actions on that night.

“He does not drink alcohol regularly, perhaps once a fortnight after playing rugby.

“He was incredibly drunk that night.”

He added: “His actions were spontaneous and unplanned.

“There was no sexual gratification and there was no premeditation.”

Chief Constable Kelly said that ex-PC would have been dismissed from Gwent Police had he not resigned earlier today.

She told the hearing: “Such behaviour is totally unacceptable. Absolutely unacceptable.

“Former PC Stevens failed to act with self-control and treated two female police colleagues with disrespect.

“His actions would have caused them to be upset.

“There was an element of sexual gratification, albeit fuelled by the alcohol consumed.”

The chief constable added: “I’m not prepared to accept this behaviour at Gwent Police.”

She commended the two women for coming forward.