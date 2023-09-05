Lewi Sullivan, from the village of Rassau, in Blaenau Gwent, died on Monday, September 4, following an accident on Friday, September 1, in which he was rushed to hospital by air ambulance.

Dad Nigel remembered his son as a “typical ten-year-old boy” who adored his sport, particularly his rugby, and always seemed to get involved in everything.

Paying tribute to his son, who he described as “an adventurous and loveable rogue”, Mr Sullivan said: “Lewi was a fantastic, caring and loving son. He really was every father’s dream, and we had this brilliant father and son bond.

“I was proud to bits of him, and I know he was really proud of me, not only as a father, but also as a friend. We had a very strong friendship bond as well as being father and son and that was really special to me.

“I really can’t put into words what he meant to me, or to the rest of the family. He was really close to his grandfather, and I think that helped our strong father-son bond.”

Nigel and Lewi had a brilliant father and son bond (Image: Nigel Sullivan, Facebook)

Mr Sullivan also paid tribute to the emergency services who came to his son's aid following the accident.

He said: “I just want to thank everyone who tried to help Lewi – the kids who were with him when it happened, and even some passers-by.

"I know one guy tried to help him for almost 20 minutes before the ambulance arrived.

“The air ambulance was out of this world, the paramedics were fantastic, the police incredible. All of the professionals who helped him were incredible.

“The staff at Noah’s Ark went above and beyond for him, and I know they did everything they could. I know he had the best care possible and that they gave him the best chance.

“We sometimes don’t appreciate the NHS, but I am so grateful to them for all the things they did for him.”

Lewi’s impact in the local community comes across in how people have paid tribute to him.

Local rapper Dight 23 visited Lewi in hospital in his last days after the two had talked about the boy being in his latest music video.

Lewi was a passionate rugby player for Beaufort RFC (Image: Nigel Sullivan, Facebook)

Lewi was a Beaufort RFC mini and junior player, and a former coach has set up a GoFundMe in his memory.

Fellow local club Ebbw Vale RFC will be holding a minute’s silence before their home game against Pontypridd on Saturday. Andrea Smart of the club said: "We just feel this is the right thing to do as the whole town is grieving for Lewi.

"We have said any of Lewi's family and friends are welcome to attend, and we want to encourage the rugby community to get behind the family at this awful time."

A spokesperson for the Welsh Air Ambulance said: “I can confirm that Wales Air Ambulance attended an incident in the Ebbw Vale area on Friday, September 1.

“Our Dafen-based crew attended by air and arrived on scene at 4.13pm. Our involvement concluded at 7pm.”

A GoFundMe has been launched in Lewi's memory, and Mr Sullivan has asked that any money raised is given to “worthwhile charities", the Welsh Air Ambulance and Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital’s Paediatric Intensive Critical Care Unit.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe in Lewi’s memory, you can do here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/lewi-sullivan?utm_campaign