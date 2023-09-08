The Festival of Comedy is coming to Newport's ICC Wales on Saturday, November 18, and the line up includes headliner Omid Djalili, Seann Walsh, Marcus Brigstocke and Hal Cruttenden

The first 500 tickets are just £20 and are on-sale 10am Friday, September 8 - and we have five pairs of tickets to giveaway.

The indoor comedy gala will feature a lineup each celebrated for their distinctive comedic style and impressive achievements alongside music provided by the Giggling Goat House Band.

The full lineup is: Omid Djalili, Seann Walsh, Jamali Maddix, Lou Sanders, Marcus Brigstocke, Hal Cruttenden, and Andrew Maxwell.

As the Festival of Comedy unfolds, attendees will also be treated to the sounds of the Giggling Goat Live Band.

Festival of Comedy director Mark Hopkins said: "We are thrilled to bringing some of the biggest and funniest names to Newport once again for the Festival of Comedy. This is an exceptional lineup of comedians and alongside our Giggling Goat House Band, this is going to be one of the highlights in Wales’ comedy calendar."

We have five pairs of tickets to be won.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets simply answer the following question and send your answer on a post card with your name address and telephone number to: Gwyn Roberts, Newport Festival of Comedy Competition, South Wales Argus, Upper Dock Street Newport, NP20 1DW or e-mail with your full details to: competitions@gwent-wales.co.uk .

Q. Which date will the Newport Festival Comedy return to Newport?

Entries close at midnight on Monday, September 18, 2023. The first five correct entries drawn after the closing date will be the winners.

Normal Newsquest Competition rules apply and are available at: www.newsquest.co.uk/prize-competition-rules and www.newsquest.co.uk/privacy-policy