Callum Taylor, 26, from Caerphilly assaulted emergency workers on two separate occasions, prosecutor Peter Donnison told Cardiff Crown Court.

He had been found unconscious in Tredegar on the night of June 14 and was being treated by paramedics who gave him an adrenaline shot to revive him.

Mr Donnison said: “The defendant became aggressive in the back of the ambulance and he shouted, ‘Don’t f****** touch me. Let me die.’

“He then punched PC Jordan Morris and headbutted him to the side of his face and head several times.”

Taylor began strangling the officer who thought he was going to pass out before he was pulled off.

“The defendant threatened to bite PC Carl Devlin’s fingers off and he was restrained,” Mr Donnison added.

“He then kicked out at PC Devlin connecting with his testicles and groin with such force that it caused him immediate pain."

PC Morris suffered concussion and had to be taken to Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil for treatment.

He described Taylor’s attack as “frenzied”.

These assaults took place four months after the defendant had assaulted doctors and a police officer at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff on February 12.

Again Taylor had been found unconscious, this time in Cardiff city centre at around 8am.

While being treated, the defendant became aggressive and ripped out the intravenous tube inserted into him and started to walk out of the hospital leaving a trail of blood behind him.

When consultant Bethan Sian Nicholas saw him and offered him first aid, he threatened to punch her and pushed Dr Duncan Thomas when he came to her aid.

Taylor spat in PC Razvan Genovu’s face when he came to arrest him and later referred to him as a “foreign c***” when he was taken into custody at Cardiff Bay police station.

The defendant, of Claerwen, Gelligaer pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intentional strangulation, assaulting an emergency worker and racially aggravated harassment.

He had 16 previous convictions for 23 offences which included previous acts of violence against police officers.

James Evans representing Taylor said his client had “no recollection” of both incidents and asked the court to take into account his guilty pleas.

The defendant had suffered childhood “traumas” and has alcohol problems.

“He’s not a hopeless case and he is someone who can lead a more positive life,” Mr Evans added.

“The defendant came close to death on both occasions.

“He can’t believe he behaved in this way and he’s genuinely sorry.”

The judge, Recorder Bruce Gardiner, told Taylor: “PC Morris suffered concussion, significant bruising to his face, including a black eye to his left eye and a severe headache.

“He had to take time off work to recover from his injuries.”

The defendant was jailed for 20 months.