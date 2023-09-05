Rory, 13, has been reported missing. He has links to Morganstown, Llanishen, Cardiff city centre, and Newport.

He was last seen at around 6.40pm on Sunday, September 3.

He was wearing a black Adidas tracksuit and black trainers.

Anyone with information should contact South Wales Police with the reference number 297097.

