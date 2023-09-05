SOUTH Wales Police has asked for help finding a boy from Cardiff who has links to Newport.
Rory, 13, has been reported missing. He has links to Morganstown, Llanishen, Cardiff city centre, and Newport.
He was last seen at around 6.40pm on Sunday, September 3.
He was wearing a black Adidas tracksuit and black trainers.
Anyone with information should contact South Wales Police with the reference number 297097.
The statement from South Wales Police, issued at around 4pm on September 5, said: “Rory, 13, from Cardiff has been reported missing. He has links to Morganstown, Llanishen, Cardiff city centre & Newport.
“Last seen on Sunday around 6:40pm wearing a black Adidas tracksuit and black trainers.”
