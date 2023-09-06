DANIEL PHILLIP SAUNDERS, aged 30, of Malcolm Sargent Close, Ringland, Newport was banned from driving for six months after he admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £312 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CONNOR JOHN HOWELLS, 28, of Highcroft Road, Newport must pay £678 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 53mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 on Usk Way on June 4.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NIGEL ALAN WATKINS, 59, of Gaen Street, Abertillery was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Main Road, Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly on February 28.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ANDREW JOHN LEWIS, 44, of Newport Road, Cwmcarn, Caerphilly was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

VICTORIA RODERICK, 39, of Hatherleigh, Newport must pay £620 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she was found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

PAUL VINCENT JENKINS, 50, of Gloch Wen Close, Rhiwderin, Newport must pay £498 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on February 11.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JOHN ELLIS JONES, 57, of Penybryn Avenue, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood must pay £542 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 77mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on June 4.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SOPHIE NORTON, 33, of Chapel Road, Abergavenny must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 at Blackrock on February 4.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

AJAY TARIGOPULA, 27, of Woodville Road, Cardiff was banned from driving for 12 months for speeding in Newport at 60mph in a 50mph on the M4 motorway between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on March 16.

He must pay £300 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ELVIS PLAKALLI, 26, of Monnow Street, Monmouth must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in Newport at 62mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 23a and Junction 24 on the A449 off slip road on February 12.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MAJEED RASOUL, 27, of Loftus Square, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Mountain Road, Caerphilly on March 11.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.