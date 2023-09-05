The Welsh Ambulance Service received reports of a collision on the A477 near Pembroke Dock at around 2:14pm this afternoon.

Hywel Dda University Health Board later published a statement asking people to only attend A&E at Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest, where nine of the patients are being treated, if they have a “life-threatening illness or serious injury”.

Another patient was transported to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

Cleddau Bridge remains closed from the Pembroke Dock side.

A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 2.19pm on Tuesday, September 5th, the Pembroke Dock, Milford Haven, Haverfordwest, Tenby and Narberth crews were called to an incident on the Cleddau Bridge, Pembroke Dock.

“Crews responded to a road traffic collision involving one 52-seater bus and one private motor vehicle. Crews extricated a severely trapped driver who was then taken to hospital by Air Ambulance. Several of the bus passengers suffered with various injuries and many of them were taken to hospital by road ambulances and police vehicles.

“This was declared a major incident but it has since been stood down.

“Road traffic collision equipment, HGV platform and trauma packs were all extensively used throughout this incident.

“Some crews left the scene 4.16pm, with others remaining at the scene to further assist the Police.”

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has taken to social media to say his thoughts are with the people involved in the collison.

“Worrying to hear news of a major incident on the Cleddau Bridge. Details are still emerging," he wrote. "My thoughts are with all those involved and my thanks to the first responders and emergency services working at the scene.”