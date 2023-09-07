THOMAS JAMES BLANCH, 33, of Tantallus Way, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while not wearing a seat belt on Lliswerry Road on April 13.

ADAM COOK, 33, of Monnow Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran must pay £650 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 54mph in a 30mph zone on Greenforge Way on June 3.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MUMIN UDDIN, 35, of Merthyr Road, Llanfoist, Abergavenny must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a motor vehicle on a road without a valid test certificate at the Folly Tower Service Station, Pontypool on April 6.

CUMA DAGILMIS, 23, of Kingsland Walk St Dials, Cwmbran must pay £167 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while not wearing a seat belt in Newport on Canal Parade on April 18.

RYAN GUMMER, 30, of Wainfelin Road, Pontypool must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Rockhill Road, Pontymoile on April 7.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

LUKE WILLIAM LLEWELYN HARRIS, 40, of Queen Street, Abertillery must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while not wearing a seat belt on Caefelin Street on April 17.

JOHN JAMES O'DONNELL, 56, of Stone Field Road, Bedwas, Caerphilly must pay £283 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone at Bedwas Industrial Estate on February 25.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ALAN LEWIS, 78, of Covernack Road, Newport must pay £412 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he admitted two counts of being the occupier of property who failed to take measures to secure that the transfer of household waste was authorised between March 17 and March 21.

ION POPESCU, 54, of Argosy Way, Newport was fined £200 after he pleaded guilty to driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on the A4051 on February 26.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

PAUL MCCANN, 45, of Greenland Road, Brynmawr must pay £370 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Pant Road, Newbridge on February 22.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.