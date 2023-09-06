A MAN is missing and emergency services are involved in the search.
Daniel Pimm, 46, was last seen on Monday, August 28.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "Daniel was last seen on Monday in Abertysswg and officers are concerned for his welfare.
"He was last seen near The Green, Abertysswg.
"He has links to the Abertsswg and the Merthyr Tydfil area.
"Daniel is also urged to get in touch with us to confirm that he is safe and well."
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300298002.
