The 20-year-old received the Rising Star award which was voted for by the public for his role as Freddie Slater on the BBC soap.

On entering Albert Square, the character of Freddie was described as “full of mischief” by executive producers.

Bobbie dedicated the award to his dad and TV presenter during his acceptance speech on stage, leaving the 44-year-old being comforted by his son’s fellow EastEnders cast-mate Molly Rainford.

The winner of Rising Star is Bobby Brazier, a huge congratulations to your winner! ✨ #NTAs2023 pic.twitter.com/MrAttWaSv2 — National TV Awards (@OfficialNTAs) September 5, 2023

In his speech, he said: "This actually has very, very, very little to do with me and everything to do with my dad.

“Over the course of the last 20 years, I have consistently heard him say 'because I can'.

“It was a mantra or a moto of his, and him just saying that it's... Because I can!"

Bobby is also the son of the late Big Brother star Jade Goody who died from cancer in 2009.

Game Of Thrones star Lena Headey to face 6-week recovery for foot injury

Bobbie Brazier joins Strictly Come Dancing 2023

In the next few weeks, Bobby will be following the dancing footsteps of Molly and will be joining the Strictly Come Dancing family for 2023.

He was recently announced as just one of the 15 celebrities taking part as they compete to lift the glitter ball trophy.

Who will waltz, jive and toe-tap their way around the dance floor in front of judges Shirley Ballas, Mosti Mobuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke to score the first perfect 10?

Strictly Come Dancing Contestants 2023 - see the full line-up

Sherlock and Mr Selfridge actress Amanda Abbington

Former newsreader Angela Rippon

Stage and screen star Layton Williams

Channel 4 journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy

Comedian Eddie Kadi

Irish presenter Angela Scanlon

Love Island’s Zara McDermott

Emmerdale and Waterloo Road actor Adam Thomas

BBC radio presenter Nikita Kanda

Coronation Street's Ellie Leach

Paralympic Champion Jody Cundy CBE

Eastenders star Bobby Brazier

Casualty star Nigel Harman

British tennis player Annabel Croft

Former Family Fortunes host and Coronation Street actor Les Dennis

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start?





This year, Strictly Come Dancing will air on BBC One from Saturday, September 23.

The launch show will be pre-recorded which will see the celebrities meet their Strictly professional dance partner.

The BBC series will run for 13 weeks.

Who are the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 professional dancers?





Amy Dowden won’t be partnered with a celebrity this year due to treatment for her cancer diagnosis, but the remaining pros are:

The winner of Talent Show is Strictly Come Dancing, a huge congratulations to your winner! ✨ #NTAs2023 pic.twitter.com/cMzEciOMHS — National TV Awards (@OfficialNTAs) September 5, 2023

Dianne Buswell

Nadiya Bychkova

Graziano Di Prima

Karen Hauer

Katya Jones

Neil Jones

Nikita Kuzmin

Gorka Marquez

Luba Mushtuk

Giovanni Pernice

Jowita Przystal

Johannes Radebe

Kai Widdringto

Nancy Xu

Carlos Gu

Lauren Oakley

Michelle Tsiakkas

Vito Coppola

Strictly Come Dancing also won the Talent Show award at the NTAs.

The BBC broadcast the trailer for Strictly 2023 over the weekend, which saw the dancers perform a dramatic routine outside and inside the Tate Britain gallery in London.

The soundtrack for the teaser was an orchestral version of 1992 Snap! hit Rhythm Is A Dancer.