Rob McElhenny and Ryan Reynolds' takeover in February 2021 helped fire the Reds to unprecedented recognition around the world.

That, coupled with the Welcome to Wrexham documentary, has earned the club new fans from all over.

Even King Charles III paid a visit to the Racecourse ground to meet the lovable duo last December, alongside Queen Camilla.

But, it was another member of the royal family who was spotted spending time with 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia' star Rob over the weekend.

Prince Harry bumped into Rob and fellow 'It's Always Sunny' star Glenn Howerton at Sunday's match between Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and Los Angeles.

Howerton shared a snap to his Instagram of the trio at the match which was played out at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

He said: "Great seeing Harry and some of my favorite club owners Bill and Bob last night at @lafc v. @intermiamicf. Seeing @leomessi play live: wow."

The trio joined a crowd full of celebs which included the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio and Selena Gomez.

The game finished in a 3-1 win for Inter Miami, who are owned by David Beckham.

The hugely-successful Welcome to Wrexham documentary, detailing Rob and Ryan's takeover of Wrexham AFC returns for a sesond season next week (September 13).

King Charles III's visit to north Wales will be among the many highlights shown during the course of the hotly-anticipated series.