Shane Smith, 22, from Newport was lucky to avoid prison on July 13 for being part of a gang throwing tennis balls stuffed with drugs over the wall of Bridgend’s Parc Prison in 2019.

Judge Paul Hobson suspended that sentence because of the shocking four-year delay by prosecutors in bringing the defendant to justice.

The day after walking out of Cardiff Crown Court, Smith’s address was raided by drugs squad officers at 6.30am.

Prosecutor Emily Jermin told the same court: “On July 14 police officers discovered three bags of cannabis weighing 8.56g and a single red ecstasy pill.

“They also found a Zombie knife although the defendant has not been charged over that matter.”

Smith, of Leach Road, Bettws, pleaded guilty to possession of a class A drug and possession of a class B drug.

Martha Smith-Higgins representing the defendant said: “He had not used the Zombie knife and it was being kept there for reasons unknown.

“He has a drug addiction albeit not one to class A drugs.

“The defendant needs the assistance of the probation service to address his offending.

“His life spiralled following the sad death of his father two years ago.”

Judge Hobson told Smith: “You were almost immediately in breach of your suspended sentence.

“That’s about as unimpressive as it gets.

“What on Earth did you have that Zombie knife for?

“The police also found packaging with traces of cocaine on it.

“It may be very lucky for you that you did not face other charges.”

He added: “It does make me wonder what is going on in your life.

“You are still mixed up with drugs and you had a fearsome weapon in your house.”

But, the judge said, he could only sentence Smith for what he had been convicted of and stressed that those offences did not usually attract custodial sentences.

The defendant must carry out an extra 20 hours of unpaid work attached to his existing suspended sentence order.

Smith was also fined £150 and will have to pay a victim surcharge.

He was warned he would be going to prison if he commits any other offence during the period of his suspended sentence.