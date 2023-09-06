PwC announced the news after they revealed the locations of 52 stores which will close after failing to secure a rescue deal for the whole business.

It comes a day after rival retailer B&M bought up to 51 other Wilko stores in a deal worth up to £13 million.

PwC said in a statement: “Today the administrators sadly confirm the closure of 52 stores and redundancies of 1,016 staff based at these sites and a further 299 redundancies at the two distribution centres in Magor and Worksop.

“The final day of trading for these stores will be Tuesday 12 September and Thursday 14 September.

MORE NEWS: Drunken thug kicked PC in the testicles and attacked hospital doctors

“For those employed at the distribution centres, redundancy will be effective from close of business on Thursday 7 September.”

Edward Williams, joint administrator, said: “In the absence of viable offers for the whole business, very sadly store closures and redundancies of team members from those stores are now necessary, in addition to the already announced redundancies at the support centre and distribution centres.

"We know this has been a deeply unsettling time for everyone concerned and would like to express our gratitude to all Wilko team members for the dedication and support they have continued to give the business in the most trying of circumstances.”