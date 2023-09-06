The ponies - Poppet and Bert - walked down the aisle at Munchkins Miniature Shetland Rescue in Colyton, Devon.

Both ponies dressed up for the occasion with Poppet wearing flowers and a unicorn horn and Bert in a blue top hat.

The ponies, who are both in their 30s, have barely left each other's side since they met in March.

Shetland ponies get married in special ceremony

Staff at the rescue centre reportedly said that the happy couple "gelled instantly".

Owner of Munchkins Miniature Shetland Rescue Tammy Marx, 55, said: "Bert and Poppet are two elderly ponies who from the minute they met, gelled instantly.

"Ever since they met in March they've neem best friends. They were instantly attracted to each other.

"Bert was poorly last week and was in the hospital for five days. Everyday Poppet stood by the gate waiting for him."

The big day comes after Poppy was rescued in March this year.

The team didn't believe she would survive but she has beaten the odds and has gone on to thrive.

Meanwhile, Bert was taken to Western Counties Equine Hospital in December and again last week due to a serious colic episode where they didn't think he would survive.

However, just like his wife, he also pulled through.

When Bert returned from the hospital, the team from Munchkins Miniature Shetland Rescue decided to celebrate his survival with a wedding.

Tammy said: "When he came home she was the first to the gate to greet him. They snuggled and groomed each other like they had never been apart. They were like an old married couple.

"I got some flowers from Facebook marketplace and got the volunteers to come and help with the wedding.

"We just did a ten minute ceremony with all of the volunteers and they all just loved it. The ponies loved it too.

"We just thought it was really lovely to do something to celebrate Bert coming home safe."