Nathan Grant, 38, admitted inflicting wounding with intent after Neil Pontin was attacked on Newport Road, Cwmcarn, Caerphilly on Saturday, July 29.

The complainant suffered head and chest injuries during the assault and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Grant, of High Street, Rhymney, Caerphilly also pleaded guilty to possession of a knife in a public place and assault by beating after he appeared at Newport Crown Court.

Judge Matthew Porter-Bryant adjourned the case to October 6 for a pre-sentence report to be prepared but added: “The defendant’s record is long and unenviable.”

Grant was remanded in custody.

He was represented by Byron Broadstock and the prosecution by Ffion Tomos.