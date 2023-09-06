Barry Island Pleasure Park is up for best seaside park at the prestigious UK Theme Park Awards and Mr Danter told us he’s "over the moon”.

The awards are organised by ThemeParks-UK.com, an independent consumer guide to UK theme parks.

An expert panel of judges will decide which is the best theme parks in the UK for 2023 in categories such as Best Customer Service, Best Value and Theme Park of the Year.

Judges include Paul Kelly, chief executive of the British Association of Leisure Parks, Piers and Attractions, and Andy Hine, chairman of Roller Coaster Club of Great Britain.

Major contenders for the awards include Alton Towers, Thorpe Park and LEGOLAND Windsor.

Barry Island Pleasure Park is up for best seaside park, facing stiff competition from the likes of Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach, Dreamland in Margate and the world-famous Blackpool Pleasure Beach

However, this doesn’t deter Mr Danter who describes himself as “King of the showmen”.

On the award nomination, Mr Danter said it shows all the hard work him and his family has put into Barry is paying off.

“It shows how much we have done here,” said Mr Danter.

“Nine years ago, people were sceptical. For what we have gone through, this news is pleasing.”

Mr Danter’s organisation has been in the news recently with ambitions to build a holiday camp to complement his leisure park.

Mr Danter has submitted planning permission to build a holiday camp that could host up to 600 people on the coastline at Sully.

He claims he’s ready to sink £20 million into the project, however there has been local opposition from those concerned with its proximity to Ty Hafan Childrens Hospice’s Vale site.

Henry Danter's pleasure park has been nominated for an award (Image: Newsquest)

Danter delight! Mr Danter thanked everyone for their hard work (Image: Newsquest)

Despite his confident character, Mr Danter said he is always aware of the support of the public and thanked them for that support.

Mr Danter went on to say: “It means a lot to everybody, to me, my family, my staff.

“All the hard work they do and the dedication and passion they give. The amount of hours we all put into it. It means a lot to us. We’re over the moon.”

What do you think? Should it win? Do you want to see it win? Is Barry Pleasure Park award-winning? Let us know in comments, on the Barry and District Facebook Page, or email harry.jamshidian@newsquest.co.uk.

Find out more anbout the awards at ukthemeparkawards.com.