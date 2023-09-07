THREE men and a woman have appeared before Cardiff Crown Court charged with violent disorder following an incident in the Pill area of the city last month.
The defendants were:
- Marty Zahra, 43, of Commercial Road, Newport;
- Craig Evans, 36, of Wye Crescent, Bettws, Newport;
- Robert Sargeant, 45, of Dolphin Street, Newport;
- Donna Lee, 36, of Commercial Road, Newport.
The four were arrested following an alleged offence in Drovers Mews at around 6.30pm on Monday, August 7.
Gwent Police officers attended the scene along with Welsh Ambulance Service and Wales Air Ambulance personnel.
A 45-year-old man from Newport was taken to hospital with serious injuries but has since been discharged.
Sargeant has also been charged with causing racially aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress to a police officer on the same date.
None of the defendants entered pleas but a provisional trial date was set for January 29, 2024 with a time estimate of two weeks.
All four defendants were remanded in custody.
