There are 18 Wilko stores across South Wales, and only eight will remain open and trading as normal following the announcement of store closures across the UK.

Six Wilko stores in Gwent are currently unaffected by the closures, despite staff redundancies at the distribution centre in Magor, as 79 workers are due to lose their jobs tomorrow.

The news comes after PwC which was appointed to oversee the insolvency last month failed to secure a rescue deal for the whole business.

While two stores in Cardiff are to close on Tuesday, September 12 and Thursday, September 14 jobs and stores in Gwent are safe for now.

Administrators have announced that stores not mentioned in the closures list will remain open and trading until further notice.

Here is a list of stores in Gwent currently unaffected by the closure and will remain trading as normal until further notice.