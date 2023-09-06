Christian Ambrosen, 33, has been in trouble with the law many times.

In the latest in Ambrosen's shady behaviour, he breached licence conditions after being released from prison.

Ambrosen, who has 28 previous convictions for 48 offences, was spotted at the wheel while banned by officers early this year.

He pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.

For the offence, Ambrosen was banned from driving for more than 1,000 days, on top of the 60-week jail sentence he was already serving.

Ambrosen has a litany of convictions (Image: Gwent Police)

Now, Ambrosen is in breach of his licence conditions after being released from prison in July.

A Gwent Police spokesperosn said: "We’re appealing for information to find Christian who breached his licence conditions after being released from prison in July.

"He received a 60-week sentence for grievous bodily harm at Cardiff Crown Court in August 2020.

"Due to the fact that Ambrosen, who was released on licence, breached his conditions he's now been recalled to prison.

"If you have any information please call us on 101, quoting 2300295336, or you can DM us on social media.

"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."