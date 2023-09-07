Imtiaz Fazal, 38, of no fixed abode, took the goods from an Asda store last month on Wednesday, August 30.

He pleaded guilty to theft and was jailed for eight weeks at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

Fazal committed this offence not long after being released from prison after being locked up for 18 weeks in June.

That was for offences that included the theft of eight bottles of whisky worth £264 from Sainsbury’s on Albany Street and fraud after he used a woman’s bank card without her permission to buy goods worth £47.48 on Commercial Road.

In January the former mechanic was jailed for 40 weeks after he went on a shoplifting spree that saw him steal goods like Ferrero Rocher chocolate and Lynx deodorant.

Previous court hearings have heard that Fazal suffers with drug misuse and “is operating as a professional criminal”.