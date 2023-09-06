Haystack Cafe, in Swansea, has been named the regional finalist for Wales in the Uber Eats Restaurant Awards.

The Cafe will now be given the chance to cook off against other regional finalists from all over the country as it fights to take the gong and be crowned Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year 2023.

Finalists will create dishes for a panel of specialist judges including Great British Bake Off's Prue Leith and Masterchef judge Monica Galetti.

Haystack Cafe won out as the regional finalist for Wales ahead of other restaurants shortlisted for the UberEats Award including:

Bashed UK (Barry)

Top Deck Fish & Chips (Cardiff)

eat the bird (Cardiff)

ANSH CYMRU (Cardiff)

Poutine Box (Cardiff)

Baba's (Cardiff)

The Pizza Boyz (Swansea)

Smokin Griddle (Swansea)

The team at Haystack Cafe posted a video on Instagram and said: "Thanks so muchhhh , crazy the community we have created & all the thanks to everyone who voted , let's got to London and come back to Wales with the investment , lets go."

The overall winner will be announced in October and will receive a £100,000 prize to invest in their restaurant.

​What makes Haystack Cafe the best in Wales

Haystack Cafe has a 4.5/5 rating on Tripadvisor (from 139 reviews).

Visitors to the cafe have described it as a "gold mine find", with other saying it has the "best brunch" and "insanely good breakfast".

While another visitor to the Swansea-based cafe said: "The hype is real. Never had a bad meal here and the staff do so well while being constantly busy, would recommend!

"The menu changes every so often and has monthly specials to keep things fresh. Have been here multiple times and there’s no sign on stopping!"