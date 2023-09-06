A RAPIST has had his custodial term increased to seven years and six months at the Court of Appeal.
Samuel Davies, 20, from Caerphilly had been sent to a young offender institution for five years at Swansea Crown Court in May.
But the sentence was referred to the appeal court by the Attorney General for being “unduly lenient”.
The application was successful at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Monday.
He was convicted after he pleaded guilty to the rape and assault by penetration of a woman.
Davies, of St David’s Way, must register as a sex offender for life.
