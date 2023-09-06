Gwent Police want to speak to Jonathan Weaver about an alleged assault in Blaenau Gwent.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers would like to speak to Jonathan Weaver, 33, from Ebbw Vale, to assist their enquiries into an investigation into an assault in Blaenau Gwent on Wednesday, August 9.

"We would like to speak to him to assist our investigation into the assault which happened at around 6.40pm.

Police want to speak to this man (Image: Gwent Police)

"Anyone with any details on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300265973.

"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."