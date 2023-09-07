STARBUCKS has provided some great news for coffee-lovers as the coffee giant has announced plans to open 100 new stores in the UK this year.
The chain hailed the announcement as a sign of “good progress” adding that it had “maintained strong, double-digit growth” in the UK in recent months despite pressure on consumer spending due to the rising cost of living.
On Thursday, the retail and hospitality firm will open its latest drive thru site in Oldham, greater Manchester, amid the continued growth of its drive thru business, which now represents a quarter of all UK shops.
The latest opening will also be the group’s 20,000th international store outside the US as it pushes forward with ambitious global growth plans.
In March, Starbucks signalled plans to open 100 UK sites this year, alongside 300 other new sites across its business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
Its UK openings will particularly target city and drive-thru locations, with the company investing in smaller stores with increased digital innovation.
It comes a year after reports in The Times newspaper that Starbucks was exploring a potential sale of its UK operation amid intense competition from rival chains.
Alex Rayner, vice president and general manager at Starbucks UK, said: “We are thrilled to welcome the Oldham community to our new store and our first in Oldham.
“Celebrating 25 years in the UK is a real privilege and, to mark this special anniversary, we’ve just launched our first UK-exclusive beverage, Starbucks Clotted Cream Fudge Cold Brew, which is available now in all UK stores.
“Looking ahead, we are fully invested in the UK and giving back to the local communities we serve each day.”
